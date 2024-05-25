Top track

Mabreezee - We Got The Funk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Organikka presents: The Jazz Mansion

Secret Location, Barcelona
Sat, 25 May, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mabreezee - We Got The Funk
Got a code?

About

Organikka presents: The Jazz Mansion 🌞

The rendezvous will take place at a beautiful villa in Pedralbes, Barcelona.

Expect nothing more than a sunny cultural gathering with live music, DJs, dance performance, cocktails, pop-up market, natural wine & foo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Feijão Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jaayology, Mabreezee

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.