AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco with Special Guest Fabian Sisneros

The Century Room
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($25-$35 | 7pm show) In one of Tucson's most intimate venues, experience the rawness and authenticity flamenco has to offer. This month features special guest Fabian Sisneros

Angelina Ramirez (Baile)

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

