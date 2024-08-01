Top track

Henry Grace - Missouri Revisited

Henry Grace

The Lexington
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Henry Grace is a British singer-songwriter. His debut album Alive In America was written about the formative years he spent living in California in his early twenties.

Recorded live over five days at Rockfield Studios, Alive In America was released in Jan...

This is an 18+ event
At Last Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

