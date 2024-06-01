Top track

Son Rompe Pera - Chucha

Son Rompe Pera (Night 2) w/ Frantic Rockers

The Paramount
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Son Rompe Pera will stop by The Paramount for 2 nights on thier West Coast Tour!

Special Guest: Frantic Rockers

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Son Rompe Pera

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

