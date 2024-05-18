DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Therapy: Honest Work

The Sultan Rooftop
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rooftop opens daily at 5PM

Happy Hour at 5PM, Show at 5PM

Serving Döner Kebab ALL NIGHT on the rooftop

Following a string of successful parties at Elsewhere, Arlo Williamsburg Water Tower and of course, the Sultan Room, Free Therapy Presents is excited...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
Lineup

Free Therapy

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

