“PDA” + UNLUCKY + Body Horror

The George Tavern
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stranger Sounds presents:

On the eve of South London’s favourite festival, music producer Patrick James Fitzroy has prepared a contorting night of incredible performances - “PDA” are playing a rare live techno performance alongside full sets from doom pop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stranger Sounds.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Body Horror (UK), Unlucky

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

