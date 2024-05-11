DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Cat Bones CD Release "Troublemaker"

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday May 11th

7pm

$10

21+
Presented by AZBlues & Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Cat Bones

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.