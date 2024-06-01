DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chrash Record Release Show

ROZZ-TOX
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsRock Island
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Music For the Next Scene, Chrash's 5th full length release, filed under the genre known as phantom rock, cover a range of subjects from covid lock-down nights and healing from rough relationships to a final blessing to all who have left this mortal coil. D...

All ages
Presented by Rozz-Tox
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

