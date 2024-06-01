DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Music For the Next Scene, Chrash's 5th full length release, filed under the genre known as phantom rock, cover a range of subjects from covid lock-down nights and healing from rough relationships to a final blessing to all who have left this mortal coil. D...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.