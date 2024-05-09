DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bojan Ristic Brass Band

Mercato Sonato
Thu, 9 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Apertura porte -> ore 22:00

Inizio Live -> ore 23:00

Ingresso con tessera ARCI [La tessera, da oggi, è digitale! Scaricate la 𝗮𝗽𝗽 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗶 e fate la vostra tessera comodamente sdraiatə sul divano di casa, così vi evitate la fila! → https://bit.ly/3ZR...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Brass band of Bojan Ristić

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

