SUSS

The Sultan Room
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUSS, the NYC based trio known as pioneers of a musical genre they call “Ambient Country,” returns to Brooklyn's Sultan Room in celebration of their new album, "Birds & Beasts" out June 28th. Using classic Americana instrumentation as well as loops and ele...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SUSS

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
280 capacity

