Wanting to be Cool, Having to be Funny

The George Tavern
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It’s back after a long, painful hiatus - the only comedy night in London that asks the question, what if a comedian … was gay? and what if that gay comedian… was into like, death grips or something? and what if that gay incel comedian … put on a night of c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bedfordshire’s JackShepBaby
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

