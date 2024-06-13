DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Madou Sidiki Diabaté and Salif Bamakora
Madou Sidiki Diabaté is the youngest son of the late Sidiki Diabaté. "The King of the Kora." Since 1997, Madou has filled his brother Toumani’s former position as lead kora for some of the best singers and musicians...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.