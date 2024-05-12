DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO (studio) + TESLA

Teatro Ferrara Off
Sun, 12 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreFerrara
From €2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NO (studio)

In scena, una performer incontra le richieste del mondo esterno, personificate da un microfono - simbolo, tramite e amplificatore della facoltà di parola - ma è vittima di esso, che fa della domanda una pretesa che non aspetta risposta, molest...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Ferrara Off APS.

Venue

Teatro Ferrara Off

Viale Alfonso I D'este 13, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.