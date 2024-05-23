DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carl Donnelly: Fringe Preview

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Carl used to spend the Fringe in a haze of booze, narcotics and award nominations. He's now a married middle-aged father with recurring stomach ulcers, a bald patch and recently purchased some anti-leakage boxer shorts. Oh god.

Nominated for both the Best...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carl Donnelly

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.