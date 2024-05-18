DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brian QTN / Dave Dersham's Song Pull / Hit it Honey

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our old friend (but young at heart) Brian Cutean (QTN) returns to Radio for his annual pre-Kerrville Folk Fest show

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer
Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

