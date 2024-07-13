Top track

Postino - Blu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Postino + Incubo

sPAZIO211
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTorino
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Postino - Blu
Got a code?

About

POSTINO + INCUBO

🗓 Sabato 13 Luglio

📍 sPAZIO211 OPEN AIR, via F. Cigna 211, Parco Sempione

⏰ Doors h 19:00

🍹 Food & Drink Chillout Area

Samuele Torrigiani, noto come Postino, è un cantautore toscano che ha lasciato la medicina per la musica. Il suo...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211 OPEN AIR

Lineup

Incubo, Postino

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.