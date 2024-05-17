DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAUD LAUD LAUD party

mosso
Fri, 17 May, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
Venerdì 17 maggio, in occasione della Giornata Internazionale Contro l’Omofobia, la Lesbofobia e la Transfobia. Un evento di dodici ore a sostegno della comunità LGBT+: talk, interviste, live podcast, fashion show, film, intrattenimento, musica, stand-up c...

Tutte le età
Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

