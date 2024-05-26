DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The immigrant comedy show

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.50
About

Come laugh This Sunday with foreign comedians.

Come hear immigrants complain about the British. We know you've heard it the other way around.

Maria Fedulova

Maple Zuo

Donatas Staneika

Sam See

Daphna Baram

Radu Isac

🎭 STAND-UP COMEDY in ENGLISH wit...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.
Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

