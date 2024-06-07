DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concentrico Festival - Gli Altri

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gli Altri: indagine sui nuovissimi mostri

Monologo sul tema dell’odio sociale e sui social. Capita di imbattersi in certi commenti spesso brutali e feroci. Questi commenti li hanno scritti gli Altri, quelli che consideriamo radicalmente diversi da noi. No...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

