CAMDEN FRINGE - Kathy Maniura: London Cycling Man

The Bill Murray
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Work in progress character comedy & drag king show about an obnoxious London Cycling Man. He’s middle aged, he’s covered in lycra, he’s too rich and cycling is the only interesting thing about him. He’s also lost after a messy divorce. Why on earth would h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kathy Maniura

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

