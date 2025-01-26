DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers –
That perches in the soul –
And sings the tune without the words –
And never stops – at all…” – Emily Dickinson
The opening line of Emily Dickinson’s short poem ‘‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers’ inspired the centra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.