Bôa

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After nearly twenty years since their last release, the exceptional British Alt-rock band bôa returns with a stellar new single, “Walk With Me,” via Nettwerk. This is our first glimpse into the band's new collection of music after their 1998 single “Duvet,...

This is a 14+ event
Metropolis Music Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
