DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our biggest strictly Drum and Bass summer party of the year is back…and boy has it come back swinging! We’ve gone even bigger and badder than last year's show with a lineup guaranteed to keep you going to the early hours.
We’re rolling all day AND night,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.