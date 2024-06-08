Top track

Wide Eyes Day & Night 2024

Lakota
Sat, 8 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJBristol
From £13.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our biggest strictly Drum and Bass summer party of the year is back…and boy has it come back swinging! We’ve gone even bigger and badder than last year's show with a lineup guaranteed to keep you going to the early hours.

We’re rolling all day AND night,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
Lineup

Eksman

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

