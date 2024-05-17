Top track

Benga & Coki - Night

DaMetalMessiah + Percy Mingle: Oblig, Prez T, Coki, Chimpo, Crazy D, Just Jane & REO

Village Underground
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After our debut event at Colour Factory, it’s only right we join forces once again to present another massive lineup showcasing the full spectrum of bass music, this time in Shoreditch. On Friday 17th May, we will be taking over @villageunderground, a spac...

Presented by DaMetalMessiah + Percy Mingle..
Lineup

4
Oblig, President T, Coki and 4 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

