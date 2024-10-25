DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elijah Fox Improvised Piano Works Tour

St Mary's Church
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a solo piano performance from world-renowned multi-instrumentalist Elijah Fox.

Elijah Fox is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and producer based in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Durham, NC and began playing piano at age 11 and was mentored ea...

All ages welcome
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

St Mary's Church

61 St James's Street, Kempton, Brighton BN2 1PR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

