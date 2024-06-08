Top track

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Doctor P

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Any true fan of electronic music should instantly recognize Doctor P as one of the original godfathers of modern bass-driven music. A true music lover at heart, Doctor P, aka Shaun Brockhurst, has had an intense love of music since he was just a teenager j...

This is a 19+ event
Ratchet Ravers Entertainment & The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doctor P

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

