DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Playin’Paris : Aketo, Okis, Robdbloc et Surprise

La Place
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dans le cadre du festival sport et culture Playin’Paris du 22 au 26 mai, retrouvez pour la deuxième soirée : Aketo, Okis et Robdbloc

Aketo :

Membre fondateur du groupe Sniper, Aketo démarre sa carrière solo sort en 2007 avec un street CD : “Cracheur...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Surprise

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.