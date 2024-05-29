Top track

Redbone - Come and Get Your Love

Marvel Movies Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3

About

Even superheroes have a night off. After a decade and a half of planning, nearly every single hero that has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie - and a few villains as well - challenges you to test how well you know the universe from the movies...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

