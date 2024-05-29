DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Even superheroes have a night off. After a decade and a half of planning, nearly every single hero that has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie - and a few villains as well - challenges you to test how well you know the universe from the movies...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.