Vinicio Capossela - Locus Festival 2024

Tenuta Bocca di Lupo
Sat, 20 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€28.75

About

Locus Festival 2024

Info: biglietteria@bassculture.it

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Vinicio Capossela

Venue

Tenuta Bocca di Lupo

Contrada Torre D`Isola Località Tofano 76013, Minervino Murge
Doors open9:00 pm

