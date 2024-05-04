DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bouffe Dansante : Kei McGregor’s live

Blonde Venus
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vous avez dansé avec eux en 2022 et 2023. Cette fois-ci, pour la 5e édition de La Bouffe Dansante, on compte bien mettre les bouchées double avec une proposition alléchante : le retour du Kei McGregor's Band accompagné d'un bon repas. Les chaises seront au...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

