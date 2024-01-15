DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeff Innocent: Smart Casual (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a WIP show for British Comedian of the Year Winner and social media sensation Jeff Innocent as he embarks on his first ever nationwide UK tour.

Jeff will be bringing his unique and hilarious cultural insights on the road for the first time in a ca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeff Innocent

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.