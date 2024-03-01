Top track

Andy Davies - Breakfast in Soho

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andy Davies Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 1 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Andy Davies - Breakfast in Soho
Got a code?

About

Soho Live's-own Kings of Bebop is master trumpeter Andy Davies. Davies, hailing from South Wales, regularly graces Soho with his immense talent. His enthralling and iconic performances burst with personality, joy, and excitement. Davies is as engaging as a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.