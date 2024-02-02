DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IVW24: Secret Special Guest Headliner + Hot Face + Unlucky

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Estrella Galicia & Paper Dress Live in association with Flash Delirium and Independent Venue Week present..

SECRET SPECIAL HEADLINER

We can't say more for the moment but we can guarantee you that you're not gonna want to miss them.

HOT FACE

One of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live & Estrella Galicia.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Unlucky, Hot Face

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

