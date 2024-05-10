Top track

Tip Stevens - Captain Overboard

TIP STEVENS

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 10 May 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TIP STEVENS (Rock):

Tip Stevens, chanteur et compositeur mais aussi multi-instrumentiste, se présente souvent comme un éternel touche à tout. Après plusieurs années à jouer à travers la France dans ses différents projets ou à produire d’autres artistes, i...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.
Lineup

Tip Stevens

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

