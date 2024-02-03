Top track

Braimah Kanneh-Mason & Jeneba Kanneh-Mason - Sea Murmurs (Arr. Heifetz)

Braimah Kanneh-Mason & Plínio Fernandes

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£22.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Part of the celebration of Independent Venue Week 2024, Faith in Strangers welcomes the collaboration with Through The Noise for this unique, special event.

After their sold-out debut collaboration at the noisenights summer residency last year, classical...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Plinio Fernandes, Braimah Kanneh-Mason

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

