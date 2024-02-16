DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nosaj Thing b2b Jacques Greene

Leland City Club
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nosaj Thing & Jacques Greene are coming to Detroit - Leland City Club on Friday, February 16th!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nosaj Thing, Jacques Greene

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.