ALT BLK ERA

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ALT BLK ERA come to Hoots!

The genre-bending sister duo, Nyrobi and Chaya, unapologetically merge the musical boundaries of Rock by incorporating Rap, DnB, Electronica and Operatic sounds.

Being touted as one of the UK's most exciting new acts by...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ALT BLK ERA

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

