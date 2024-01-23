DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La culture, un lien vital : hip-hop et cosmopolitisme.
Conférence tout public, durée 1H30. Rencontre interprétée en LSF
À l’image de la culture hip-hop qui a fédéré des gangs rivaux et prôné la paix, des ghettos américains aux quartiers des mégalopoles d...
