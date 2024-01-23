DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hip-hop et cosmopolitisme

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
About

La culture, un lien vital : hip-hop et cosmopolitisme.

Conférence tout public, durée 1H30. Rencontre interprétée en LSF

À l’image de la culture hip-hop qui a fédéré des gangs rivaux et prôné la paix, des ghettos américains aux quartiers des mégalopoles d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Lineup

Anne Nguyen

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open6:45 pm

