Top track

Dente - Vieni a vivere

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dente - L'Amore non è bello in concerto, Milano!

Santeria Toscana 31
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dente - Vieni a vivere
Got a code?

About

Per tutta la settimana di San Valentino ed anche quella successiva, in occasione della ristampa de “L’amore non è bello” in doppio vinile, Dente sarà impegnato in un mini tour di 5 date in cui suonerà integralmente l’album insieme ad una band speciale e al...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locusta.

Lineup

Dente

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.