Sarao Drag de Futuroa #13

SALA APOLO
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El 2024 ya está aquí, y con él una nueva edición del SARAO.

Los inicios de año siempre son difíciles, arruinadas, empachadas y todavía hace frío. Por suerte, en estas fechas también ocurren cosas emocionantes, ¡estamos en plena Awards Season! Oscar, Golde...

Organizado por Futuroa.
Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

