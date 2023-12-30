DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moos Juh & Dj Bebé

Malanga Café
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Moos Juh es un dj y ciudadano del mundo (aunque principalmente de París, NYC y Río de Janeiro), que nos visita hoy desde algún rincón perdido de Francia y que viene para recordarnos, junto al malanguero Dj Bebé, las tremendas fiestas que montó en Malanga e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dj Bebé

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.