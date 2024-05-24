Top track

Get Out Of Denver

Eddie & The Hot Rods

The Boileroom
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£20.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formed back in Essex in 1975 by Barrie Masters and Steve Nicol, Eddie and the Hot Rods quickly established themselves as one of the most energetic, hard hitting live bands around. ‘Teenage Depression’ and ‘I Might Be Lying’ proved that they could cut it on...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eddie & the Hot Rods

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

