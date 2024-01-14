DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BREAKFAST IMPROVVISAZIONE PER TUTTI I GUSTI

Spazio Polaresco
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
TheatreBergamo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Breakfast è il primo format di improvvisazione teatrale ambientato nella cucina di un ristorante a cura di Compagnia Nazionale di Improvvisazione.

Uno chef coadiuvato dai suoi aspiranti chef cucineranno un menù per gli spettatori/commensali presenti in sa...

Tutte le età
DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Compagnia di Punto

Spazio Polaresco

Via del Polaresco, 15, 24129 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

