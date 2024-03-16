DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On The Streets Again 2

The Meadows
15 Mar - 16 Mar 2024
GigsNew York
$47.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On The Streets Festival 2

March 15th

Conservative Military Image

Castillo

The Take

Intimidation

Veneno

March 16th

Ultrasect

Doug and the Slugz

45 Adapters

High Stride

The Stress

Limited weekend passes available!

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Authentic Productions NYC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Conservative Military Image, CASTILLO, The Take and 4 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

