Avec 1 million d’albums vendus, + de 2,5 milliard de streams, une présence continue au top single et en radio depuis 5 ans, PLK sort « 2069 » son nouveau projet conceptuel, crée en direct avec sa communauté. Les morceaux envahissent les 10 premières places...
