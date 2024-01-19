Top track

Desert Daze Presents microdazing Maral (live), Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (dj set)

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
About

Desert Daze Presents microdazing

> Maral (live)

> Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (dj set)

> Installation art from Non Plus Ultra + Media Pollution

> Visuals from Slim Reaper, Billgazer + more

A brand new monthly series from Desert Daze featuring live music...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Maral, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

