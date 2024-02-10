Top track

Divide And Dissolve - Blood Quantum

No Glucose presenta DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE e NORDRA

Freakout Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poche band usano la loro voce e la loro visibilità in modo così politico come Divide and Dissolve, sfruttando la potenza delle loro esibizioni per attirare l'attenzione sulla violenza coloniale e sulla battaglia in corso contro l'oppressione sistemica.

In...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da No Glucose Aps.

Lineup

Divide and Dissolve, Nordra

Venue

Freakout Club

Via Emilio Zago, 7c, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

