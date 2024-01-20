Top track

SNAYX - Sink Or Swim

Riot Gulll's Punks For Palestine: SNAYX+Pink Suits

The Chambers
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of rock & punk solidarity at a special Riot Gulll & Compass Music fundraiser gig, dedicated to supporting the Medical Aid for Palestine, with 100% profits from ticket sales going to the above.

Live performances from bands + DJs acros...

This is an 16+ event (16-18 accompanied by an adult))
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cool Hot Rockers, Pink Suits, Snayx

Venue

The Chambers

CT20 2BB, Folkestone, Kent, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

