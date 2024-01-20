Top track

pink suits - Anarchist Wisdom

Riot Gulll Special:Punks and Rockers For Palestine

The Chambers
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of rock & punk solidarity at a special Riot Gulll & Compass Music fundraiser gig, dedicated to supporting the Medical Aid for Palestine and Unicef’s Children in Gaza crisis appeal, with 100% profits from ticket sales from the show going...

This is an 16+ event (16-18 accompanied by an adult))
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cool Hot Rockers, Pink Suits

Venue

The Chambers

CT20 2BB, Folkestone, Kent, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

