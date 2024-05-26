Top track

Eine Symphonie Des Grauens

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Monochrome Set

The Crescent
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eine Symphonie Des Grauens
Got a code?

About

The Monochrome Set return to York to promote their new album of 'Marc Riley Sessions from 2011 to 2022.'. The band feature original Monochrome Set members Bid (guitar/vocals) and Andy Warren (bass) with Athen Ayren on keyboards and Stephen Gilchrist on dru...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Monochrome Set

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.